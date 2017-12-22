Q-C Bakery whips up holiday treats

Chic Soiree features festive baked goods.

By: Brittany Price

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 08:15 AM CST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 09:27 AM CST

DAVENPORT, Iowa - There seems to be no shortage of sweets during the holidays. If your season has been too busy for baking, you can always leave it to the pros. The ladies behinds Chic Soiree Bakery joined FOX 18's Brittany Price in studio to showcase some festive treats. 

