QC Empowerment Network celebrates black businesses

DAVENPORT, Iowa - The QC Empowerment Network is doing their part to help out black business owners.

They hosted their third annual Black Business Expo on Saturday.

It's a free event with the goal of celebrating and empowering black business owners.

Organizers say the event is a great way to network and inform local business owners of the resources they have.

"Give them conversation to talk to people who are leaders in their industry, who have won at this entrepreneur game, and are able to share their experiences with people who are trying to get to where they are," says committee chair Tracy White.

"Getting out there and marketing and things like that, those are some of the things that I needed to perfect. so those are the issues that I kind of beamed in on from the other business owners," says business owner Tinaja Ross.

Organizers say the event is also open to those thinking about starting a business.