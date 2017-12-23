QC tourism slows in winter months

MOLINE, Illinois - The halls are decked at Stoney Creek, but the holidays are always a slow time for the hotel and conference center.

"We do see a considerable decrease during those winter months compared to those peak seasons like your April through September, October months," said general manager Kim Bothel.

The Quad Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau says that decrease is seen throughout the area, but it hurts even more for locally owned hotels.

"Stoney Creek really is a word-of-mouth type of a hotel ... just because we don't have the marketing dollars and that big brand name recognition like your Hiltons, your Marriott, your Radissons," Bothel said.

Since there are fewer corporate travelers during the holidays, Stoney Creek is working on attracting hometown tourists.

"You don't have to travel to Chicago or one of the other destination places," Bothel said. "There's a lot things to do with your families here."

It's one of 11 hotels offering a discount during the "Be A Tourist In Your Own Backyard event in January.

Bothel said aside from booking more rooms, the goal is to help people see the impact their local dollars can have.

"Really the whole economic impact is great if you stay and spend money in your own community," Bothel said. "A lot of people don't understand that tourism really is a business ... getting our name out there to let people know that in the Midwest there are some great things to do here the Quad Cities. We're not just a corn field."