Red Cross volunteers install more than 1,000 smoke alarms

MOLINE, Illinois - Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers were sounding the alarm Saturday for fire safety.

They installed more than 1,000 smoke detectors in homes across the Quad Cities. The Red Cross has already responded to more than 100 home fires in the area this year.

Volunteer Pete Schlicksup usually helps after a disaster, but said he was glad today he got to help prevent one.

"We go out, take down the smoke alarm and there's no battery, or the smoke alarm is 15 years old, the battery is dead or corroded," he said. "It really does make a big, big difference."

The Red Cross said volunteers have installed nearly 12-thousand smoke alarms in central and southern Illinois. Those alarms have saved at least 14 lives.