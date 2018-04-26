Rock Island County Courthouse now listed as endangered

It could be one of the last gasps on the debate over the future of the Rock Island County Courthouse.

The Rock Island Preservation Society has reached out to Landmarks Illinois for help. The preservation society put a sign up lastg week asking for help to save the building. Now Landmarks Illinois has listed the courthouse as one of their "Most Endangered Historical Sites" of 2018.

The courthouse was built in 1897.

That annoucement was made Wednesday morning, but some county board members say while they would love to see the building saved, they're run out of feesible options.

As the fate of the historic courthouse continues to be at the center of debate, Rock Island Preserveration Group (RIPS) is taking this one step further, hoping to do anything they can to save it.

What some consider to be the heart of Rock Island County, could soon come tumbling down.

"I don't know who you're doing favors for if you're preserving something other than as a museum, and we do have museums that can preserve this," said Kai Swanson, Rock Island County Board member of District 16. "This one's not needed."

Swanson says even if they came up with the nearly $20 million needed to renovate the building, that doesn't include future upkeep and funding the new buildings be resurrected in it's place.

However, Swanson says he hopes future county board members can learn from past mistakes.

"So I'm grateful for the designation, because it's going to put on display how much poor governance and decision avoidance actually cost the county," said Swanson. "Because I don't think it's going to change the fate of the [courthouse], I think it's still going to go down, but I think the fact that the designation comes will at least underscore what it is we're losing."

But Lisa Anderson of RIPS says where there is a will to save it, there's a way, now having the building listed as endangered.

"Our goal with doing that was to draw attention state-wide to the building," said Anderson.

Anderson says like many others, she doesn't want to erase history.

"In addition to it being a beautiful building, I think it embodies the history of our county," she said. "What we stand for, how long we've been here."

Charles Bushnell has lived in Rock Island for over two decades, and says he doesn't want to see the courthouse go.

"It'd be kind of sad, it really would," he said. "It's been there a long time, there's a lot of history there."

But Rosalee Clark, who grew up in Rock Island, says the county can't save them all.

"I think we have enough character on the island, I think we have some beautiful buildings downtown Rock Island that we can kind of keep up," she said.

And Clark says sometimes saying goodbye is better in the long run.

"Once it's on a historical register you really have to keep it up, and where are they going to come up with the money for that?" said Clark.

But Anderson says the preservation society isn't giving up.

"We'd like to see efforts go into restoration rather than demolition," she said.

And hopes they can find the help they need, before time runs out for this piece of history.

"I realize we need to have new construction fpr things we need like courtrooms that meet standards, but that doesn't mean we abandon our history," said Anderson.

The Public Building Commission has pledged $1.5 million towards the demolition of the courthouse once the new justice center is completed later this year.