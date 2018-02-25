Clinton, Iowa - Charges have been filed now against one person in connection with eight dogs rescued from a Clinton, Iowa home.

Private Animal Rescuer Shai Lemke said, "We didn't know what we were encountering. We didn't know if there were puppies. We didn't know how big they were."

Shai Lemke said it all started as a tip about a dead dog Wednesday night.

When she arrived, she found police already there with Teresa Muhs.

Lemke said Muhs was screaming and cursing at the dogs.

That when Muhs directed Lemke toward the dead dog and said she discovered the remains in a trash can by the back door.

Lemke said from there her focus turned to saving any other animals in the house with help from the Clinton Humane Society and volunteers like Robert Bowen Street Edens.

Lemke said, "Each one brought out, bloody, beaten, defeat. Just total defeat, and each dog that came out not aggressive."

When the dogs stopped, she said, so did the rescuers. Trying to get the dogs out as quick as possible but making sure to go at the dog's pace as they adjusted to a new environment.

The slow process removed eight pit bulls from the home.

Lemke said they were forced to breed and never let outside.

Midwest Pets for Life co-executive director Sandi Bartels said, "They're thinking the dogs are about two years old and this is all they've known."

Lemke said in addition to the traumatic condition of the dogs, there was also the filthy state inside the home they were kept.

Blood and feces cover the floors and walls with an overwhelming smell of ammonia

Now, she says her focus is on making sure two owners of the dogs are brought to justice, after watching Muhs, the only one home during the rescue, just walks away Wednesday night Feb. 21.

Lemke said, "They should be charged to the fullest and never again in their lives to own another animal. Ever."

With the dogs out of the house, Lemke said more work is still needed. She would like to excavate the backyard because neighbors have told her they've seen the owner bury remains around the property.

For Lemke, a challenge with this work is when they can't help, and they have to walk away. She added that's something needs to change to help make sure animals aren't caught in abusive situations.

Lemke said in this case, neighbors have been noticing red flags for years.

Lemke said, "They did do their part. They did call, so where do we go from there."

Even though it's taken years to rescue these dogs in Clinton, people are still encouraged reach out if they suspect abuse like to pet services.

Bartels said, "People just need to talk. People need, if they even kind of have an inkling that something like this is happening, tell somebody that can help."

In the Clinton, Bartels said that could include the Clinton Humane Society, Midwest Pets For Life (563-503-8153/ 563-249-2206), Animal Birth Control, Big River Canine Coach and Buddy Gourmet.

Lemke said it would take time for the dogs to recover.

Work to both heal and help with their temperament will be needed before they can be considered for adoption. How long will depend on each dog, but it will take weeks.

People are encouraged to donate directly to the Clinton Humane Society, who are caring for the dogs.

People can donate money and supplies. It will help to support medical costs and other operations at the Humane Society.