Snow begins to fly at Snowstar

Andalusia, Illinois - Winter sports fans will be getting their wish this Christmas as an area staple of the ski season is getting ready to open.

December 23, Snowstar Winter Sports Park started laying a blanket of snow on their course as they prepare to open on Tuesday, December 26.

Snowstar says even though it's later than they hoped, the start date isn't that delayed for the business.

Some years, it's been pushed back to New Year Day.

While the white stuff we've been looking for hasn't shown up quite yet and it's leaving people looking long and far to find it, Snowstar winter park is working to make plenty of their own.

Snowstar General Manager Dan McCanna said, "When I can see white out, instead of green, it tells me we're really close to opening."

The park already looks a lot like Christmas just hours before the big day with instruments of winter now in overdrive.

McCanna said, "This morning, they came in about 1:30 [a.m.]. Then they have to fire up the guns as far as getting the compressors going. Getting the guns warm enough. Then they go around and get the pumps going. Then they get the water flowing to it."

It all requires a very delicate balance in the atmosphere that's out of their control, to determine when these guns are pumping out sheets of snow or resting quietly.

Temperatures need drop below 25 and wind light to non-existent.

It takes a few days to develop the needed snow base of about two feet.

McCanna says it's those factors that are behind the delay in getting the snow flying.

"I put a target date on my calendar in about July of December 12," McCanna said.

In the past few years having a long season has been optimistic.

McCanna said, "We have had a 56 day season and a 52 day season, which are not great. Normally it’s in the 70s as far as days go."

As this fresh white powder begins to cement, especially on the back of those recently shorter seasons, that has Snowstar looking beyond just winter recreation. The recent approval by Rock Island County has the business looking at how they can serve more than just snow to all four seasons.

McCanna said, "We all learned to crawl before we walked and ran so we're going to utilize our lodge, wedding receptions, class reunions and things as such."

In the future, the slopes could see a zip line and ropes course.

But in the present, they're just glad to be gifted an opening right after Christmas and hope it will last well into the new year.

McCanna said, "As long as we can. I hope we're out here watching leprechauns go down the hill on St. Patty's Day."

Snowstar hopes to have at least ten of their 15 slopes ready when they open Tuesday.