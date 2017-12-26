Students are spreading holiday cheer in big waves

DONAHUE, Iowa -- Students at John Glenn Elementary in Donahue, Iowa are waving to kids hospitalized in Iowa City in a unique way.

During Hawkeye home games this year, fans started a new tradition by turning to wave at patients in the University's Children Hospital at the end of the first quarter.

Kids at John Glenn Elementary school are spreading holiday cheer in big "waves". Not just with their singing, but by waving their hands.

It's part of a new tradition Hawkeye fans started for the children's hospital.

"They are going through some tough times and when they look out the window people waving at them from the stands and the coaches and the players they feel a lot of people care for them," said 5th grader Hayden Ulloa.

But what these students are doing is a little more unique.

"Football season is over and they can't see them wave we're going to send them those hands that we made so whenever they look at it they think someone is actually waving to them," Ulloa.

"It just gives them a lot of hope because when they're told they have this awful disease they're gonna be there up to a year or more. Awful things are happening it's really awesome for them to know that someone cares," said 5th grader Courtney Nelson.

Elizabeth Parrott lived through that. Her brother was a former patient at the hospital battling stomach cancer. He's a survivor now, but she says times are hard in there and is happy her classmates are supporting them in their journey to recovery.

"Good that they know people are thinking of them and hoping that they make it through," 4th grader Elizabeth Parrott.

Each hand-print card comes with a special message for the kids.

"I made it really happy. I made it like happy holidays. It was just hearts, love and like you can do it your strong because they are," said Nelson.

"I put merry Christmas, I put Hawkeye colors, go hawks and all that special stuff, " said 5th grader Natalie Strand.

But the real lesson behind making these cards is this:

"Just the ability to be able to pass this along to kids in our area and to show them that small acts of kindness make a big impact on others," said 2nd grade teacher Jenna Irwin.

"It feels good you're helping these kids, you can't do a lot for them, I'm a kid myself, they're kids. They can't choose to be in this position, but i can make the choice to help them," said Nelson.

Although the stands are empty this season - the students want to let the kids in Iowa City know they are never forgotten.

"Us here at John Glenn are so happy to make these for them," said Strand.

"That someone cares for them. And since they weren't going to be home for the holidays this was going to be their little present and i though it was really an honor to let us make it," said Ulloa.

And waving to them is something they'll never stop doing.

"I think the littlest gestures mean the most so just someone saying, hey I know you're here I know you're not in the best place, but I know that someone cares could mean the world," said Nelson.