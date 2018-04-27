'Ninja' and bailiff identified in courthouse shot-fired incident

DAVENPORT, Iowa - The name of the man a witness described as a "ninja" involved in an officer-involved shot fired outside the Scott County Courthouse has been identified.

On Wednesday, April 25, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said 29-year-old Adam Lafrentz of Davenport was noncompliant with the orders of officials at the entrance of the courthouse.

They said it then led to an altercation with two bailiffs and a Davenport Police Officer and Bailiff Timothy Hutcheson fired one round of his gun, but Lafrentz was not hit, nor were the other officials involved.

Investigators said another, less lethal device was used, but it had no impact on the individual.

After a short chase through the courthouse parking lot into a neighborhood, Lafentz was arrested.

Hutcheson remains on leave pending the investigation.