Teen arrested after shots fired
A 17-year-old was arrested and charged after a report of gunfire Sunday night.
The Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine County Sheriff's Office responded at 8:26 p.m. to the 2100 block of Sampson Street in Muscatine for a report of gun shots.
As a result of the investigation, a 17-year-old Muscatine boy was arrested and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and carrying weapons.
No one was injured and no property damage has yet been found as a result of this incident.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact Lt. Kies at 563-263-9922, ext 608.
