DAVENPORT, Iowa - We now know the names of the people who died in a Davenport fire earlier this week.

The Davenport Fire Marshall says 3 people died during that fire in the 5 Seasons Trailer Park on Thursday night.

The mother, 23-year old Kelsey Clain, and two children, 5-year old Jayden Smead and 2-year old Carson Smead are among those who died in the blaze.

Two other children are still in the hospital in Iowa City.