Tossing prescription pills? They could end up in the wrong hands

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois - Getting rid of your old prescription drugs the right way can save a life. That's why the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office hosted a drug take back event Saturday.

Anyone could drop off their old pills -- no questions asked.

Getting old drugs out of the house makes it safer if you have young children, but it also helps stop a nationwide issue: opioid abuse.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says 6.4 million Americans abuse prescription drugs. Many times those pills come from family members. Even over the counter medicines like imodium can be misused.

South Rock Island Township Supervisor Grace Shirk said disposing of old medications this way helps prevent that. All the pills dropped off will now be incinerated.

"There's so much in the cabinets that children, teenagers, people can get a hold of and it can make a difference of them living or not," Shirk said.

Last fall they collected 3,800 at the take back event.