Two more die in Davenport fire
The two surviving victims of a northwest Davenport fire have died.
Isabella Smead, 9 months and Skylar Smead, 4 have died from injuries sustained in the fire.
They were being treated in Iowa City.
Jayden Smead, 9 and Carson Smead, 2 died in Thursday's fire along with their mother Kelsey Clain, 23.
The four children and mother were in a trailer home at the Five Seasons trailer park in Davenport.
The cause remains unknown.
There were no smoke detectors installed at the home.
