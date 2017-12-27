Two more die in Davenport fire

The two surviving victims of a northwest Davenport fire have died.

Isabella Smead, 9 months and Skylar Smead, 4 have died from injuries sustained in the fire.

They were being treated in Iowa City.

Jayden Smead, 9 and Carson Smead, 2 died in Thursday's fire along with their mother Kelsey Clain, 23.

The four children and mother were in a trailer home at the Five Seasons trailer park in Davenport.

The cause remains unknown.

There were no smoke detectors installed at the home.