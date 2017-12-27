What you may not know about your smoke detectors

A spree of deadlly house fires kept local fire departments busy this holiday season. That's why they're reminding Quad Citians to check their smoke detectors.

In at least one fatal fire in Davenport last week, crews confirmed ther were no smoke detectors in the home. The Blackhawk Fire Protection District in Milan says fires are more common this time of year. They say it's not just about having smoke alarms in your home, but maintaining and replacing them throughout the year.

Dry weather conditions and holiday decorations often play a role in house fires during the winter. While many people have smoke detectors in their home, Chief Jerry Mader of Blackhawk Fire Protection District says they're simply a necessity, and could mean life or death.

The department says while you may have smoke detectors, it's important to maintain them. They say you should change the batteries twice a year when you change your clocks for daylight savings.

Smoke detectors should also be replaced entirely every 10 years, but oftentimes people will take them down for a variety of reasons, and forget to put them back up, and that's when you put your home at risk.

"Of course we are very disappointed when people don't have detectors but we understand that not everybody can afford them," said Chief Mader. "So we do try to give out as many as we can, but we have limited income here at the fire station. It is very important for saving lives. Smoke won't wake you up, but the smoke detectors will wake you up in the middle of the night."

If you are in need of a smoke detector, the American Red Cross chapter in Moline will install them in your home free of charge. You can register your house online for installation, and they will send a crew to install up to three smoke alarms, and help you create an escape route if there is ever a fire in your home. You can find a link to that registry here.

The following local fire departments have programs that offer spare smoke alarms to those in need, and will help you install them as well:

Davenport Fire Department

East Moline Fire Department

Blackhawk Fire Protection District, Milan

Clinton Fire Department