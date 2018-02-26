Woman arrested in Moline drug-induced homicide case

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kayla Kundert (Contributed photo)

A woman has been arrested in Wisconsin in connection with a death at a Moline motel.

The Moline Police Department and Moline Fire Department responded to the Motel 6 at 2501 52nd Avenue on December 9 around 12:30 a.m. after a report of an unresponsive male.

Officials found Manuel A. Rico, 30, of Moline suffering from an apparent opioid overdose.

Rico was transported to Unity Point Moline for treatment and was later pronounced dead.

The Rock Island County Coroner’s office completed an autopsy and it was revealed Rico died as a result of a lethal dose of Fentanyl, which is a powerful opioid.

As a result of the investigation, the Moline Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Kayla C. Kundert, 25, of Brooklyn, Wisconsin resident for drug-induced homicide with bond set at $100,000.

Kundert was arrested on February 24 by Green County (Wisconsin) Sheriff’s Department and transported to Green County Jail, where she will await extradition hearings.