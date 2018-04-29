YouTube channel showcases inspiring Midwestern women

DAVENPORT, Iowa - A Quad Cities native is returning to her hometown to share stories from the women who inspire her.

Elle Stahlhut Roetzel is the co-founder of "With Eyes Wide Open" -- a YouTube channel she started with three of her friends.

The group is traveling around the Midwest filming talks with other women.

Saturday they stopped in davenport.

They say women are accomplishing things everywhere, but it's important to highlight women here.

"It's the heartland and everything that flows out of the heart affects the rest of the nation and I felt that for years when I lived here in the quad cities that what goes on in this part of the country is so important," Stahlhut Roetzel said. "It's the roots."

In Davenport, they shared the story of a woman involved in One Eighty -- a local non profit. The interview will be posted here.

