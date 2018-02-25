3rd annual Sue Strong power meet another success

Founder Stephen Schaecher says the event continues to grow each year

By: Dan Vasko

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 10:53 PM CST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 10:59 PM CST

DAVENPORT, Iowa - The event is a weight lifting competition benefiting cancer research and the American Cancer Society. 

Schaecher started the event in 2015 after his mother passed away from breast cancer. The event is hosted by QC Barbell and is held annually. 

