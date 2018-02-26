Augustana hosting NCAA Division III tournament games
The Augustana men's basketball team will host first-round NCAA Division III tournament games on Friday and Saturday at the Carver Center.
The Vikings will play Greenville on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Dan Vasko interviewed Dylan Sortillo, Nolan Ebel and Chrishawn Orange on Fox 18 Sports Sunday. Here's part one and part two of that interview.
More Stories
-
South Korean President Moon Jae-in welcomed Kim Jong Un's apparent…
-
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has…
-
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) - Two-way star Shohei Ohtani drew a walk in his…
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.