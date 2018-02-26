Augustana hosting NCAA Division III tournament games

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Augustana men's basketball team learns that they will host their first round game in the NCAA Division III Basketball Tournament. (Photo courtesy of Augustana)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Augustana men's basketball team learns that they will host their first round game in the NCAA Division III Basketball Tournament. (Photo courtesy of Augustana)

The Augustana men's basketball team will host first-round NCAA Division III tournament games on Friday and Saturday at the Carver Center.

The Vikings will play Greenville on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Dan Vasko interviewed Dylan Sortillo, Nolan Ebel and Chrishawn Orange on Fox 18 Sports Sunday. Here's part one and part two of that interview.