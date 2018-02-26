Augustana hosting NCAA Division III tournament games

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 01:52 PM CST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 01:52 PM CST

The Augustana men's basketball team will host first-round NCAA Division III tournament games on Friday and Saturday at the Carver Center.

The Vikings will play Greenville on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Dan Vasko interviewed Dylan Sortillo, Nolan Ebel and Chrishawn Orange on Fox 18 Sports Sunday. Here's part one and part two of that interview.

