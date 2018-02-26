Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 2018 Big Ten men's basketball tournament bracket

2018 Big Ten men's basketball tournament bracket

Madison Square Garden, New York, N.Y.

Printable 2018 Big Ten men's basketball tournament bracket

Wednesday, February 28

Game 1: No. 13 Illinois (14-17) vs. No. 12 Iowa (13-18), 4:30 p.m. CT (BTN)

Game 2: No. 14 Rutgers (13-18) vs. No. 11 Minnesota (15-16), 7 p.m. CT (BTN)

Thursday, March 1

Game 3: No. 9 Wisconsin (14-17) vs. No. 8 Maryland (19-12), 11 a.m. CT (BTN)

Game 4: Iowa/Illinois winner vs. No. 5 Michigan (24-7), 1:30 p.m. CT (BTN)

Game 5: No. 10 Northwestern (15-16) vs. No. 7 Penn State (19-12), 5:30 p.m. CT (BTN)

Game 6: Minnesota/Rutgers winner vs. No. 6 Indiana (16-14) 8 p.m. CT (BTN)

Friday, March 2

Game 7: Wisconsin/Maryland winner vs. No. 1 Michigan State (28-3), 11 a.m. (BTN)

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 4 Nebraska (22-9), 1:30 p.m. CT (BTN)

Game 9: Northwestern/Penn State winner vs. No. 2 Ohio State (24-7), 5:30 p.m. CT (BTN)

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. No. 3 Purdue (26-5), 8 p.m. CT (BTN)

Saturday, March 3

Semifinals

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m. CT (Local 4 WHBF-TV)

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3:30 p.m. CT (Local 4 WHBF-TV)

Sunday, March 4

Championship

Game 13: Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 3:30 p.m. CT (Local 4 WHBF-TV)

