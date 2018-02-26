2018 Big Ten men's basketball tournament bracket

By: Ryan Jaster

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 10:56 AM CST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 11:00 AM CST

2018 Big Ten men's basketball tournament bracket 
Madison Square Garden, New York, N.Y.

Printable 2018 Big Ten men's basketball tournament bracket 

Wednesday, February 28
Game 1: No. 13 Illinois (14-17) vs. No. 12 Iowa (13-18), 4:30 p.m. CT (BTN)
Game 2: No. 14 Rutgers (13-18) vs. No. 11 Minnesota (15-16), 7 p.m. CT (BTN)

Thursday, March 1
Game 3: No. 9 Wisconsin (14-17) vs. No. 8 Maryland (19-12), 11 a.m. CT (BTN)
Game 4: Iowa/Illinois winner vs. No. 5 Michigan (24-7), 1:30 p.m. CT (BTN)
Game 5: No. 10 Northwestern (15-16) vs. No. 7 Penn State (19-12), 5:30 p.m. CT (BTN)
Game 6: Minnesota/Rutgers winner vs. No. 6 Indiana (16-14) 8 p.m. CT (BTN)

Friday, March 2
Game 7: Wisconsin/Maryland winner vs. No. 1 Michigan State (28-3), 11 a.m. (BTN)
Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 4 Nebraska (22-9), 1:30 p.m. CT (BTN)
Game 9: Northwestern/Penn State winner vs. No. 2 Ohio State (24-7), 5:30 p.m. CT (BTN)
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. No. 3 Purdue (26-5), 8 p.m. CT (BTN)

Saturday, March 3
Semifinals
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m. CT (Local 4 WHBF-TV)
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3:30 p.m. CT (Local 4 WHBF-TV)

Sunday, March 4
Championship
Game 13: Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 3:30 p.m. CT (Local 4 WHBF-TV)
 

