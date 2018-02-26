Bohannon, Hawkeyes roll past Northwestern on senior night

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The Hawkeyes' disappointing regular season ended in impressive fashion, winning 77-70 over Northwestern.

Jordan Bohannon led the way with 25 points, including seven 3-pointers, six coming in the first half."

"You know I was joking with my teammates, I was making more contested shots today than making my wide-open shots," Bohannon said. "So I was a little frustrated because I felt like I could have a couple more threes get in, but my teammates did a really good job of finding me the ball and I kept shooting. It was nice to have one of these games going into the Big Ten Tournament. We know that we needed this performance to show what we're capable of doing down there."

The Hawkeyes were able to stop their worst losing streak of the season at six games on Senior Night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

"He needs to play like that for us to be the kind of team we can be, and I told him that," Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said. "I said, 'You've gotta get your swag back.' He was really doing a good job of running the offense and really working defensively. He's playing a lot of minutes, but he needs to be aggressive like that for us to be who we can be."

Bohannon tied Chris Street's consecutive free-throw record at 34, then deliberately missed and pointed to the sky.

Here's some of what Fran McCaffery & Jordan Bohannon had to say about Chris Street & the FT record that Bohannon tied, but decided against breaking on Sunday night. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/X09uDGkWey — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) February 26, 2018

The Hawkeyes will begin the Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night against Illinois. Of course the Hawks defeated the Illini in Champaign earlier this season in an overtime thriller.

Iowa finishes the regular season with a 13-18 record.

