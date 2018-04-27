Hawkeyes shut out of first round of NFL Draft

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas as the 2018 NFL Draft gets under way. (Adam Rossow, HawkeyeHQ.com)

What a night it was at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Almost 20,000 people packed the home of the Dallas Cowboys to get a glimpse of the prospects as they walked across the stage and heard their name called.

However, no Hawkeyes were among them Thursday night.

Two Iowa players projected by some analysts to be selected in the first round, Josh Jackson and James Daniels, will have to wait for Friday's second. And they might be among the first picks. Live coverage begins at 6 p.m. CT on Fox 18.

Some history was made, with four quarterbacks taken in the first 10 picks of the draft, headlined by Baker Mayfield at No. 1 to the Browns. Sam Darnold went third to the Jets, a couple picks later it was Josh Allen to the Bills and then Josh Rosen rounded out the top 10 to the Arizona Cardinals.

Adam Rossow will have more coverage Friday on Hawkeye Headquarters.

