Iowa Hawkeyes basketball schedules and history

By: Ryan Jaster

Posted: Jul 28, 2017 05:11 PM CDT

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 10:55 AM CST

2017-2018 Hawkeyes (13-18, 4-14)  
10/27/2017 William Jewell^  W 105-81
11/2/2017 Belmont Abbey^ W 96-64
11/10/2017 Chicago State W 95-62
11/12/2017 Alabama State W 92-58
11/16/2017 Grambling State W 85-74
11/20/2017 Louisiana* L 80-71
11/21/2017 S. Dakota State* L 80-72
11/22/2017 UAB* W 95-85
11/28/2017 at Virginia Tech L 79-55
12/2/2017 Penn State L 77-73
12/4/2017 at Indiana L 77-64
12/7/2017 at Iowa State L 84-78
12/10/2017 Southern W 91-60
12/16/2017 Drake# W 90-64
12/19/2017 Southern Utah W 92-64
12/22/2017 Colorado+ W 80-73
12/29/2017 Northern Illinois W 98-75
1/2/2018 Michigan L 75-68
1/4/2018 Ohio State L 92-81
1/7/2018 at Maryland L 91-73
1/11/2018 at Illinois W 104-97
1/17/2018 at Rutgers L 80-64
1/20/2018 Purdue L 87-64
1/23/2018 Wisconsin W 85-67
1/27/2018 at Nebraska L 98-84
1/30/2018 Minnesota W 94-80
2/3/2018 at Penn State L 82-58
2/6/2018 Michigan State L 96-93
2/10/2018 at Ohio State L 82-64
2/14/2018 at Michigan L 74-59
2/17/2018 Indiana L 84-82
2/21/2018 at Minnesota L 86-82
2/25/2018 Northwestern W 77-70
2/28/2018 Illinois (BTT) 4:30 p.m.
^-exhibition *-Cayman Islands #-Des Moines +-Sioux Falls

 

2016-17 Hawkeyes (19-15, 10-8)  
11/4/2016 Regis University ^ W 95-73
11/11/2016 Kennesaw State W 91-74
11/13/2016 Savannah State W 116-84
11/17/2016 Seton Hall L 91-83
11/20/2016 UT RGV W 95-67
11/25/2016 vs. Virginia # L 74-41
11/26/2016 vs. Memphis # L 100-92
11/29/2016 at Notre Dame L 92-78
12/3/2016 Omaha L 98-89
12/5/2016 Stetson W 95-68
12/8/2016 Iowa State W 78-64
12/17/2016 vs. Northern Iowa * W 69-46
12/20/2016 North Dakota W 84-73
12/22/2016 Delaware State W 89-57
12/28/2016 at Purdue L 89-67
1/1/2017 Michigan W 86-83
1/5/2017 at Nebraska L 93-90
1/8/2017 Rutgers W 68-62
1/12/2017 Purdue W 83-78
1/15/2017 at Northwestern L 89-54
1/19/2017 Maryland L 84-76
1/25/2017 at Illinois L 76-64
1/28/2017 Ohio State W 85-72
1/31/2017 at Rutgers W 83-63
2/5/2017 Nebraska W 81-70
2/8/2017 at Minnesota L 101-89
2/11/2017 at Michigan State L 77-66
2/18/2017 Illinois L 70-66
2/21/2017 Indiana W 96-90
2/25/2017 at Maryland W 83-69
3/2/2017 at Wisconsin W 59-57
3/5/2017 Penn State W 90-79
3/9/2017 Indiana (BTT) L 95-73
3/15/2017 South Dakota (NIT) W 87-75
3/19/2017 TCU (NIT) L 94-92
^-exhibition #-Destin, Fla. *-Des Moines
     
2015-16 Hawkeyes (22-11, 12-6)  
10/29/2015 Sioux Falls ^ W 99-73
11/6/2015 Augustana-SD^ L 76-74
11/13/2015 Gardner-Webb W 76-59
11/15/2015 Coppin State W 103-68
11/19/2015 at Marquette W 89-61
11/26/2015 Dayton # L 82-77
11/27/2015 Notre Dame # L 68-62
11/29/2015 Wichita State # W 84-61
12/2/2015 Florida State W 78-75
12/5/2015 Missouri-KC W 95-75
12/7/2015 Western Illinois W 90-56
12/10/2015 at Iowa State L 83-82
12/19/2015 vs. Drake * W 70-64
12/22/2015 Tennessee Tech W 85-63
12/29/2015 Michigan State W 83-70
1/2/2016 at Purdue W 70-63
1/5/2016 Nebraska W 77-66
1/14/2016 at Michigan St W 76-59
1/17/2016 Michigan W 82-71
1/21/2016 at Rutgers W 90-76
1/24/2016 Purdue W 83-71
1/28/2016 at Maryland L 74-68
1/31/2016 Northwestern W 85-71
2/3/2016 Penn State W 73-49
2/7/2016 at Illinois W 77-65
2/11/2016 at Indiana L 85-78
2/14/2016 Minnesota W 75-71
2/17/2016 at Penn State L 79-75
2/24/2016 Wisconsin L 67-59
2/28/2016 at Ohio State L 68-64
3/1/2016 Indiana L 81-78
3/5/2016 at Michigan W 71-61
3/10/2016 Illinois (BTT) L 68-66
3/18/2016 Temple (NCAA) W 72-70
3/20/2016 Villanova (NCAA) L 87-68
^-exhibition #-Orlando *-Des Moines
     
2014-15 Hawkeyes (22-12, 12-6)  
11/2/2014 Northwood (Exh.) W 92-51
11/14/2014 Hampton W 90-56
11/17/2014 ND State W 87-56
11/20/2014 Texas # L 71-57
11/21/2014 Syracuse # L 66-63
11/24/2014 Pepperdine W 72-61
11/26/2014 N. Illinois W 70-49
11/29/2014 Longwood W 77-44
12/3/2014 at N. Carolina W 60-55
12/6/2014 Md. Baltimore Co. W 77-47
12/9/2014 Alcorn State W 67-44
12/12/2014 Iowa State L 90-75
12/20/2014 N. Iowa* L 56-44
12/22/2014 N. Florida W 80-70
12/30/2014 at Ohio State W 71-65
1/5/2015 Nebraska W 70-59
1/8/2015 Michigan St. L 75-61
1/13/2015 at Minnesota W 77-75
1/17/2015 Ohio State W 76-67
1/20/2015 at Wisconsin L 82-50
1/24/2015 at Purdue L 67-63
1/31/2015 Wisconsin L 74-63
2/5/2015 at Michigan W 72-54
2/8/2015 Maryland W 71-55
2/12/2015 Minnesota L 64-59
2/15/2015 at Northwestern L 66-61
2/19/2015 Rutgers W 81-47
2/22/2015 at Nebraska W 74-46
2/25/2015 Illinois W 68-60
2/28/2015 at Penn State W 81-77
3/3/2015 at Indiana W 77-63
3/7/2015 Northwestern W 69-52
3/12/2015 Penn State (BTT) L 67-58
3/20/2015 Davidson (NCAA) W 83-52
3/22/2015 Gonzaga (NCAA) L 87-68
#-New York  *-Des Moines  
     
     
2013-14 Hawkeyes (20-13, 9-9)  
Sun., Nov. 3 Augustana (Exh) W 87-65
Fri., Nov. 8 UNC-Wilmington W 82-39
Sun., Nov. 10 Nebraska-Omaha W 83-75
Thurs., Nov. 14 Md-Eastern Shore W 109-63
Sun., Nov. 17 Abilene Christian W 103-41
Fri., Nov. 22 Penn W 86-55
Thurs., Nov. 28 vs. Xavier # W 77-74
Fri., Nov. 29 vs. UTEP # W 89-53
Sat., Nov. 30 vs. Villanova # L 88-83
Tue., Dec. 3 Notre Dame W 98-93
Sat., Dec. 7 vs. Drake * W 83-66
Mon., Dec. 9 Fairleigh Dickinson W 92-59
Fri., Dec. 13 at Iowa State L 85-82
Sun., Dec. 22 Ark-Pine Bluff W 86-61
Tue., Dec. 31 Nebraska W 67-57
Sun, Jan. 5 at Wisconsin L 75-71
Thurs., Jan. 9 Northwestern W 93-67
Sun., Jan. 12 at Ohio State W 84-74
Sun., Jan. 19 Minnesota W 94-73
Wed., Jan. 22 at Michigan L 75-67
Sat., Jan. 25 at Northwestern W 76-50
Tues., Jan. 28 Michigan State L 71-69
Sat., Feb. 1 at Illinois W 81-74
Tues., Feb. 4 Ohio State L 76-69
Sat., Feb. 8 Michigan W 85-67
Sat., Feb. 15 at Penn State W 82-70
Tues., Feb. 18 at Indiana PPD
Sat., Feb. 22 Wisconsin L 79-74
Tues., Feb. 25 at Minnesota L 95-89
Thurs., Feb. 27 at Indiana L 93-86
Sun., Mar. 2 Purdue W 83-76
Thurs., Mar. 6 at Michigan State L 86-76
Sat., Mar. 8 Illinois L 66-63
Thurs., Mar. 13 Northwestern (BTT) L 67-62
Wed., Mar. 19 Tennessee^ (NCAA) L 78-65
#-Bahamas   *-Des Moines ^-Dayton
     
2012-13 Hawkeyes (25-13, 9-9)  
Sun., Nov. 4 Quincy (Exhibition) W 100-54
Fri., Nov. 9 UT-Pan American W 86-55
Mon., Nov. 12 Central Michigan W 73-61
Thurs., Nov. 15 Howard W 66-36
Sat., Nov. 17 Gardner Webb W 65-56
Tues., Nov. 20 vs. W. Kentucky* W 63-55
Wed., Nov. 21 vs. Wichita St* L 75-63
Tues., Nov. 27 at Virginia Tech L 95-79
Sat., Dec. 1 Texas A&M-CC W 88-59
Tues., Dec. 4 South Dakota W 87-63
Fri., Dec. 7 Iowa State W 80-71
Sat., Dec. 15 vs. Northern Iowa** W 80-73
Wed., Dec. 19 South Carolina St W 90-46
Sat., Dec. 22 Coppin State W 80-50
Mon. Dec. 31 Indiana L 69-65
Sun., Jan. 6 at Michigan L 95-67
Thurs., Jan. 10 Michigan State L 62-59
Sun., Jan. 13 at Northwestern W 70-50
Sat., Jan. 19 Wisconsin W 70-66
Tues., Jan. 22 at Ohio State L 72-63
Sun., Jan. 27 at Purdue L 65-62
Thurs., Jan. 31 Penn State W 76-67
Sun., Feb. 3 at Minnesota L 62-59
Wed., Feb. 6 at Wisconsin L 74-70
Sat., Feb. 9 Northwestern W 71-57
Thurs., Feb. 14 at Penn State W 74-72
Sun., Feb. 17 Minnesota W 72-51
Thurs., Feb. 21 at Nebraska PPD
Sat., Feb. 23 at Nebraska L 64-60
Wed., Feb. 27 Purdue W 58-48
Sat., March 2 at Indiana L 73-60
Tues., March 5 Illinois W 63-55
Sat., March 9 Nebraska W 74-60
Thurs., Mar. 14 Northwestern (BTT) W 73-59
Fri., Mar. 15 Mich. St. (BTT) L 59-56
Wed., Mar. 20 Indiana St. (NIT) W 68-52
Fri., Mar. 22 Stony Brook (NIT) W 75-63
Wed., Mar. 27 at Virginia (NIT) W 75-64
Tues., Apr. 2 vs. Maryland (NIT) $ W 71-60
Thurs., Apr. 4 vs. Baylor (NIT) $

L 74-54 

*Cancun

 ** Des Moines $ NYC
2011-12 Hawkeyes (18-17, 8-10)  
11/11/2011 vs. Chicago State W 96-53
11/14/2011 vs. North Carolina A&T W 95-79
11/17/2011 vs. Northern Illinois W 88-55
11/20/2011 vs. Creighton L 82-59
11/23/2011 vs. Campbell L 77-61
11/26/2011 vs. IPFW W 82-72
11/29/2011 vs. Clemson L 71-55
12/3/2011 vs. Brown W 75-54
12/6/2011 at Northern Iowa L 80-60
12/9/2011 at Iowa State L 86-76
12/17/2011 vs. Drake W 82-68
12/19/2011 vs. Central Arkansas W 105-64
12/22/2011 vs. Boise State W 81-72
12/28/2011 vs. Purdue L 77-74
12/31/2011 at No. 11 Wisconsin W 72-65
1/4/2012 at Minnesota W 64-62
1/7/2012 vs. No. 6 Ohio State L 76-47
1/10/2012 at No. 6 Michigan St L 95-61
1/14/2012 vs. No. 13 Michigan W 75-59
1/17/2012 at Purdue L 75-68
1/26/2012 vs. Nebraska L 79-73
1/29/2012 at No. 16 Indiana L 103-89
2/1/2012 vs. Minnesota W 63-59
2/4/2012 vs. Penn State W 77-64
2/9/2012 at Northwestern L 83-64
2/16/2012 at Penn State L 69-64
2/19/2012 vs. No. 18 Indiana W 78-66
2/23/2012 vs. No. 16 Wisconsin W 67-66
2/26/2012 at Illinois L 65-54
2/29/2012 at Nebraska W 62-53
3/3/2012 vs. Northwestern L 70-66
3/8/2012 vs. Illinois (BTT) W 64-61
3/9/2012 vs. Mich. State (BTT) L 92-75
3/13/2012 vs. Dayton (NIT) W 84-75
3/18/2012 at Oregon (NIT) L 108-97

Basketball records since 2000
2016-17: 19-15, 10-8 Big Ten
2015-16: 22-11, 12-6 Big Ten
2014-15: 22-12, 12-6 Big Ten
2013-14: 20-13, 9-9 Big Ten
2012-13: 25-13, 9-9 Big Ten
2011-12: 18-17, 8-10 Big Ten
2010-11: 11-20, 4-14 Big Ten
2009-10: 10-22, 4-14 Big Ten
2008-09: 15-16, 5-13 Big Ten
2007-08: 13-19, 6-12 Big Ten
2006-07: 17-14, 9-7 Big Ten
2005-06: 25-9, 11-5 Big Ten
2004-05: 21-12, 7-9 Big Ten
2003-04: 16-13, 9-7 Big Ten
2002-03: 17-14, 7-9 Big Ten
2001-02: 19-16, 5-11 Big Ten
2000-01: 23-12, 7-9 Big Ten

Big Ten regular season champions
1923, 1926, 1945, 1955, 1956, 1968, 1970, 1979
Big Ten Tournament champions
2001, 2006

NCAA Tournament Final Four
1955, 1956, 1980
NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
1955, 1956, 1980, 1987
NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen
1955, 1956, 1980, 1983, 1987, 1988, 1999
NCAA Tournament appearances
1955, 1956, 1970, 1979, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2014, 2015, 2016

NIT appearances
1995, 1998, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2012, 2013, 2017

 

Hawkeyes in NIT

1994-95

First round: Iowa 96, DePaul 87 (Moline, Ill.)

Second round: Iowa 66, Ohio 62 (Iowa City)

Quarterfinals: Penn State 67, Iowa 64 (Iowa City)

1997-98

First round: Georgia 100, Iowa 93 (Iowa City)

2001-02

First round: LSU 63, Iowa 61 (Iowa City)

2002-03

Opening round: Iowa 62, Valparaiso 60 (Iowa City)

First round: Iowa 54, Iowa State 53 (Ames)

Second round: Georgia Tech 79, Iowa 78 (Iowa City)

2003-04

First round: St. Louis 70, Iowa 69 (St. Charles, Mo.)

2011-12

First round: Iowa 84, Dayton 75 (Iowa City)

Second round: Oregon 108, Iowa 97 (Eugene)

2012-13

First round: Iowa 68, Indiana State 52 (Iowa City)

Second round: Iowa 75, Stony Brook 63 (Iowa City)

Quarterfinals: Iowa 75, Virginia 64 (Charlottesville)

Semifinals: Iowa 71, Maryland 60 (New York)

Championship: Baylor 74, Iowa 54 (New York)

2016-17

First round: Iowa 87, South Dakota 75 (Iowa City)

Second round: TCU 94, Iowa 92, OT (Iowa City)

