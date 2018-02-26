Iowa Hawkeyes basketball schedules and history
|2017-2018 Hawkeyes (13-18, 4-14)
|10/27/2017
|William Jewell^
|W 105-81
|11/2/2017
|Belmont Abbey^
|W 96-64
|11/10/2017
|Chicago State
|W 95-62
|11/12/2017
|Alabama State
|W 92-58
|11/16/2017
|Grambling State
|W 85-74
|11/20/2017
|Louisiana*
|L 80-71
|11/21/2017
|S. Dakota State*
|L 80-72
|11/22/2017
|UAB*
|W 95-85
|11/28/2017
|at Virginia Tech
|L 79-55
|12/2/2017
|Penn State
|L 77-73
|12/4/2017
|at Indiana
|L 77-64
|12/7/2017
|at Iowa State
|L 84-78
|12/10/2017
|Southern
|W 91-60
|12/16/2017
|Drake#
|W 90-64
|12/19/2017
|Southern Utah
|W 92-64
|12/22/2017
|Colorado+
|W 80-73
|12/29/2017
|Northern Illinois
|W 98-75
|1/2/2018
|Michigan
|L 75-68
|1/4/2018
|Ohio State
|L 92-81
|1/7/2018
|at Maryland
|L 91-73
|1/11/2018
|at Illinois
|W 104-97
|1/17/2018
|at Rutgers
|L 80-64
|1/20/2018
|Purdue
|L 87-64
|1/23/2018
|Wisconsin
|W 85-67
|1/27/2018
|at Nebraska
|L 98-84
|1/30/2018
|Minnesota
|W 94-80
|2/3/2018
|at Penn State
|L 82-58
|2/6/2018
|Michigan State
|L 96-93
|2/10/2018
|at Ohio State
|L 82-64
|2/14/2018
|at Michigan
|L 74-59
|2/17/2018
|Indiana
|L 84-82
|2/21/2018
|at Minnesota
|L 86-82
|2/25/2018
|Northwestern
|W 77-70
|2/28/2018
|Illinois (BTT)
|4:30 p.m.
|^-exhibition *-Cayman Islands #-Des Moines +-Sioux Falls
|2016-17 Hawkeyes (19-15, 10-8)
|11/4/2016
|Regis University ^
|W 95-73
|11/11/2016
|Kennesaw State
|W 91-74
|11/13/2016
|Savannah State
|W 116-84
|11/17/2016
|Seton Hall
|L 91-83
|11/20/2016
|UT RGV
|W 95-67
|11/25/2016
|vs. Virginia #
|L 74-41
|11/26/2016
|vs. Memphis #
|L 100-92
|11/29/2016
|at Notre Dame
|L 92-78
|12/3/2016
|Omaha
|L 98-89
|12/5/2016
|Stetson
|W 95-68
|12/8/2016
|Iowa State
|W 78-64
|12/17/2016
|vs. Northern Iowa *
|W 69-46
|12/20/2016
|North Dakota
|W 84-73
|12/22/2016
|Delaware State
|W 89-57
|12/28/2016
|at Purdue
|L 89-67
|1/1/2017
|Michigan
|W 86-83
|1/5/2017
|at Nebraska
|L 93-90
|1/8/2017
|Rutgers
|W 68-62
|1/12/2017
|Purdue
|W 83-78
|1/15/2017
|at Northwestern
|L 89-54
|1/19/2017
|Maryland
|L 84-76
|1/25/2017
|at Illinois
|L 76-64
|1/28/2017
|Ohio State
|W 85-72
|1/31/2017
|at Rutgers
|W 83-63
|2/5/2017
|Nebraska
|W 81-70
|2/8/2017
|at Minnesota
|L 101-89
|2/11/2017
|at Michigan State
|L 77-66
|2/18/2017
|Illinois
|L 70-66
|2/21/2017
|Indiana
|W 96-90
|2/25/2017
|at Maryland
|W 83-69
|3/2/2017
|at Wisconsin
|W 59-57
|3/5/2017
|Penn State
|W 90-79
|3/9/2017
|Indiana (BTT)
|L 95-73
|3/15/2017
|South Dakota (NIT)
|W 87-75
|3/19/2017
|TCU (NIT)
|L 94-92
|^-exhibition #-Destin, Fla. *-Des Moines
|2015-16 Hawkeyes (22-11, 12-6)
|10/29/2015
|Sioux Falls ^
|W 99-73
|11/6/2015
|Augustana-SD^
|L 76-74
|11/13/2015
|Gardner-Webb
|W 76-59
|11/15/2015
|Coppin State
|W 103-68
|11/19/2015
|at Marquette
|W 89-61
|11/26/2015
|Dayton #
|L 82-77
|11/27/2015
|Notre Dame #
|L 68-62
|11/29/2015
|Wichita State #
|W 84-61
|12/2/2015
|Florida State
|W 78-75
|12/5/2015
|Missouri-KC
|W 95-75
|12/7/2015
|Western Illinois
|W 90-56
|12/10/2015
|at Iowa State
|L 83-82
|12/19/2015
|vs. Drake *
|W 70-64
|12/22/2015
|Tennessee Tech
|W 85-63
|12/29/2015
|Michigan State
|W 83-70
|1/2/2016
|at Purdue
|W 70-63
|1/5/2016
|Nebraska
|W 77-66
|1/14/2016
|at Michigan St
|W 76-59
|1/17/2016
|Michigan
|W 82-71
|1/21/2016
|at Rutgers
|W 90-76
|1/24/2016
|Purdue
|W 83-71
|1/28/2016
|at Maryland
|L 74-68
|1/31/2016
|Northwestern
|W 85-71
|2/3/2016
|Penn State
|W 73-49
|2/7/2016
|at Illinois
|W 77-65
|2/11/2016
|at Indiana
|L 85-78
|2/14/2016
|Minnesota
|W 75-71
|2/17/2016
|at Penn State
|L 79-75
|2/24/2016
|Wisconsin
|L 67-59
|2/28/2016
|at Ohio State
|L 68-64
|3/1/2016
|Indiana
|L 81-78
|3/5/2016
|at Michigan
|W 71-61
|3/10/2016
|Illinois (BTT)
|L 68-66
|3/18/2016
|Temple (NCAA)
|W 72-70
|3/20/2016
|Villanova (NCAA)
|L 87-68
|^-exhibition #-Orlando *-Des Moines
|2014-15 Hawkeyes (22-12, 12-6)
|11/2/2014
|Northwood (Exh.)
|W 92-51
|11/14/2014
|Hampton
|W 90-56
|11/17/2014
|ND State
|W 87-56
|11/20/2014
|Texas #
|L 71-57
|11/21/2014
|Syracuse #
|L 66-63
|11/24/2014
|Pepperdine
|W 72-61
|11/26/2014
|N. Illinois
|W 70-49
|11/29/2014
|Longwood
|W 77-44
|12/3/2014
|at N. Carolina
|W 60-55
|12/6/2014
|Md. Baltimore Co.
|W 77-47
|12/9/2014
|Alcorn State
|W 67-44
|12/12/2014
|Iowa State
|L 90-75
|12/20/2014
|N. Iowa*
|L 56-44
|12/22/2014
|N. Florida
|W 80-70
|12/30/2014
|at Ohio State
|W 71-65
|1/5/2015
|Nebraska
|W 70-59
|1/8/2015
|Michigan St.
|L 75-61
|1/13/2015
|at Minnesota
|W 77-75
|1/17/2015
|Ohio State
|W 76-67
|1/20/2015
|at Wisconsin
|L 82-50
|1/24/2015
|at Purdue
|L 67-63
|1/31/2015
|Wisconsin
|L 74-63
|2/5/2015
|at Michigan
|W 72-54
|2/8/2015
|Maryland
|W 71-55
|2/12/2015
|Minnesota
|L 64-59
|2/15/2015
|at Northwestern
|L 66-61
|2/19/2015
|Rutgers
|W 81-47
|2/22/2015
|at Nebraska
|W 74-46
|2/25/2015
|Illinois
|W 68-60
|2/28/2015
|at Penn State
|W 81-77
|3/3/2015
|at Indiana
|W 77-63
|3/7/2015
|Northwestern
|W 69-52
|3/12/2015
|Penn State (BTT)
|L 67-58
|3/20/2015
|Davidson (NCAA)
|W 83-52
|3/22/2015
|Gonzaga (NCAA)
|L 87-68
|#-New York
|*-Des Moines
|2013-14 Hawkeyes (20-13, 9-9)
|Sun., Nov. 3
|Augustana (Exh)
|W 87-65
|Fri., Nov. 8
|UNC-Wilmington
|W 82-39
|Sun., Nov. 10
|Nebraska-Omaha
|W 83-75
|Thurs., Nov. 14
|Md-Eastern Shore
|W 109-63
|Sun., Nov. 17
|Abilene Christian
|W 103-41
|Fri., Nov. 22
|Penn
|W 86-55
|Thurs., Nov. 28
|vs. Xavier #
|W 77-74
|Fri., Nov. 29
|vs. UTEP #
|W 89-53
|Sat., Nov. 30
|vs. Villanova #
|L 88-83
|Tue., Dec. 3
|Notre Dame
|W 98-93
|Sat., Dec. 7
|vs. Drake *
|W 83-66
|Mon., Dec. 9
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 92-59
|Fri., Dec. 13
|at Iowa State
|L 85-82
|Sun., Dec. 22
|Ark-Pine Bluff
|W 86-61
|Tue., Dec. 31
|Nebraska
|W 67-57
|Sun, Jan. 5
|at Wisconsin
|L 75-71
|Thurs., Jan. 9
|Northwestern
|W 93-67
|Sun., Jan. 12
|at Ohio State
|W 84-74
|Sun., Jan. 19
|Minnesota
|W 94-73
|Wed., Jan. 22
|at Michigan
|L 75-67
|Sat., Jan. 25
|at Northwestern
|W 76-50
|Tues., Jan. 28
|Michigan State
|L 71-69
|Sat., Feb. 1
|at Illinois
|W 81-74
|Tues., Feb. 4
|Ohio State
|L 76-69
|Sat., Feb. 8
|Michigan
|W 85-67
|Sat., Feb. 15
|at Penn State
|W 82-70
|Tues., Feb. 18
|at Indiana
|PPD
|Sat., Feb. 22
|Wisconsin
|L 79-74
|Tues., Feb. 25
|at Minnesota
|L 95-89
|Thurs., Feb. 27
|at Indiana
|L 93-86
|Sun., Mar. 2
|Purdue
|W 83-76
|Thurs., Mar. 6
|at Michigan State
|L 86-76
|Sat., Mar. 8
|Illinois
|L 66-63
|Thurs., Mar. 13
|Northwestern (BTT)
|L 67-62
|Wed., Mar. 19
|Tennessee^ (NCAA)
|L 78-65
|#-Bahamas
|*-Des Moines
|^-Dayton
|2012-13 Hawkeyes (25-13, 9-9)
|Sun., Nov. 4
|Quincy (Exhibition)
|W 100-54
|Fri., Nov. 9
|UT-Pan American
|W 86-55
|Mon., Nov. 12
|Central Michigan
|W 73-61
|Thurs., Nov. 15
|Howard
|W 66-36
|Sat., Nov. 17
|Gardner Webb
|W 65-56
|Tues., Nov. 20
|vs. W. Kentucky*
|W 63-55
|Wed., Nov. 21
|vs. Wichita St*
|L 75-63
|Tues., Nov. 27
|at Virginia Tech
|L 95-79
|Sat., Dec. 1
|Texas A&M-CC
|W 88-59
|Tues., Dec. 4
|South Dakota
|W 87-63
|Fri., Dec. 7
|Iowa State
|W 80-71
|Sat., Dec. 15
|vs. Northern Iowa**
|W 80-73
|Wed., Dec. 19
|South Carolina St
|W 90-46
|Sat., Dec. 22
|Coppin State
|W 80-50
|Mon. Dec. 31
|Indiana
|L 69-65
|Sun., Jan. 6
|at Michigan
|L 95-67
|Thurs., Jan. 10
|Michigan State
|L 62-59
|Sun., Jan. 13
|at Northwestern
|W 70-50
|Sat., Jan. 19
|Wisconsin
|W 70-66
|Tues., Jan. 22
|at Ohio State
|L 72-63
|Sun., Jan. 27
|at Purdue
|L 65-62
|Thurs., Jan. 31
|Penn State
|W 76-67
|Sun., Feb. 3
|at Minnesota
|L 62-59
|Wed., Feb. 6
|at Wisconsin
|L 74-70
|Sat., Feb. 9
|Northwestern
|W 71-57
|Thurs., Feb. 14
|at Penn State
|W 74-72
|Sun., Feb. 17
|Minnesota
|W 72-51
|Thurs., Feb. 21
|at Nebraska
|PPD
|Sat., Feb. 23
|at Nebraska
|L 64-60
|Wed., Feb. 27
|Purdue
|W 58-48
|Sat., March 2
|at Indiana
|L 73-60
|Tues., March 5
|Illinois
|W 63-55
|Sat., March 9
|Nebraska
|W 74-60
|Thurs., Mar. 14
|Northwestern (BTT)
|W 73-59
|Fri., Mar. 15
|Mich. St. (BTT)
|L 59-56
|Wed., Mar. 20
|Indiana St. (NIT)
|W 68-52
|Fri., Mar. 22
|Stony Brook (NIT)
|W 75-63
|Wed., Mar. 27
|at Virginia (NIT)
|W 75-64
|Tues., Apr. 2
|vs. Maryland (NIT) $
|W 71-60
|Thurs., Apr. 4
|vs. Baylor (NIT) $
|
L 74-54
|
*Cancun
|** Des Moines
|$ NYC
|2011-12 Hawkeyes (18-17, 8-10)
|11/11/2011
|vs. Chicago State
|W 96-53
|11/14/2011
|vs. North Carolina A&T
|W 95-79
|11/17/2011
|vs. Northern Illinois
|W 88-55
|11/20/2011
|vs. Creighton
|L 82-59
|11/23/2011
|vs. Campbell
|L 77-61
|11/26/2011
|vs. IPFW
|W 82-72
|11/29/2011
|vs. Clemson
|L 71-55
|12/3/2011
|vs. Brown
|W 75-54
|12/6/2011
|at Northern Iowa
|L 80-60
|12/9/2011
|at Iowa State
|L 86-76
|12/17/2011
|vs. Drake
|W 82-68
|12/19/2011
|vs. Central Arkansas
|W 105-64
|12/22/2011
|vs. Boise State
|W 81-72
|12/28/2011
|vs. Purdue
|L 77-74
|12/31/2011
|at No. 11 Wisconsin
|W 72-65
|1/4/2012
|at Minnesota
|W 64-62
|1/7/2012
|vs. No. 6 Ohio State
|L 76-47
|1/10/2012
|at No. 6 Michigan St
|L 95-61
|1/14/2012
|vs. No. 13 Michigan
|W 75-59
|1/17/2012
|at Purdue
|L 75-68
|1/26/2012
|vs. Nebraska
|L 79-73
|1/29/2012
|at No. 16 Indiana
|L 103-89
|2/1/2012
|vs. Minnesota
|W 63-59
|2/4/2012
|vs. Penn State
|W 77-64
|2/9/2012
|at Northwestern
|L 83-64
|2/16/2012
|at Penn State
|L 69-64
|2/19/2012
|vs. No. 18 Indiana
|W 78-66
|2/23/2012
|vs. No. 16 Wisconsin
|W 67-66
|2/26/2012
|at Illinois
|L 65-54
|2/29/2012
|at Nebraska
|W 62-53
|3/3/2012
|vs. Northwestern
|L 70-66
|3/8/2012
|vs. Illinois (BTT)
|W 64-61
|3/9/2012
|vs. Mich. State (BTT)
|L 92-75
|3/13/2012
|vs. Dayton (NIT)
|W 84-75
|3/18/2012
|at Oregon (NIT)
|L 108-97
Basketball records since 2000
2016-17: 19-15, 10-8 Big Ten
2015-16: 22-11, 12-6 Big Ten
2014-15: 22-12, 12-6 Big Ten
2013-14: 20-13, 9-9 Big Ten
2012-13: 25-13, 9-9 Big Ten
2011-12: 18-17, 8-10 Big Ten
2010-11: 11-20, 4-14 Big Ten
2009-10: 10-22, 4-14 Big Ten
2008-09: 15-16, 5-13 Big Ten
2007-08: 13-19, 6-12 Big Ten
2006-07: 17-14, 9-7 Big Ten
2005-06: 25-9, 11-5 Big Ten
2004-05: 21-12, 7-9 Big Ten
2003-04: 16-13, 9-7 Big Ten
2002-03: 17-14, 7-9 Big Ten
2001-02: 19-16, 5-11 Big Ten
2000-01: 23-12, 7-9 Big Ten
Big Ten regular season champions
1923, 1926, 1945, 1955, 1956, 1968, 1970, 1979
Big Ten Tournament champions
2001, 2006
NCAA Tournament Final Four
1955, 1956, 1980
NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
1955, 1956, 1980, 1987
NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen
1955, 1956, 1980, 1983, 1987, 1988, 1999
NCAA Tournament appearances
1955, 1956, 1970, 1979, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2014, 2015, 2016
NIT appearances
1995, 1998, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2012, 2013, 2017
Hawkeyes in NIT
1994-95
First round: Iowa 96, DePaul 87 (Moline, Ill.)
Second round: Iowa 66, Ohio 62 (Iowa City)
Quarterfinals: Penn State 67, Iowa 64 (Iowa City)
1997-98
First round: Georgia 100, Iowa 93 (Iowa City)
2001-02
First round: LSU 63, Iowa 61 (Iowa City)
2002-03
Opening round: Iowa 62, Valparaiso 60 (Iowa City)
First round: Iowa 54, Iowa State 53 (Ames)
Second round: Georgia Tech 79, Iowa 78 (Iowa City)
2003-04
First round: St. Louis 70, Iowa 69 (St. Charles, Mo.)
2011-12
First round: Iowa 84, Dayton 75 (Iowa City)
Second round: Oregon 108, Iowa 97 (Eugene)
2012-13
First round: Iowa 68, Indiana State 52 (Iowa City)
Second round: Iowa 75, Stony Brook 63 (Iowa City)
Quarterfinals: Iowa 75, Virginia 64 (Charlottesville)
Semifinals: Iowa 71, Maryland 60 (New York)
Championship: Baylor 74, Iowa 54 (New York)
2016-17
First round: Iowa 87, South Dakota 75 (Iowa City)
Second round: TCU 94, Iowa 92, OT (Iowa City)
