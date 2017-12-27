Kirk Ferentz on the Boston College run game

The Eagles' A.J. Dillon has rushed for over 1,00 yards and 13 touchdowns

By: Dan Vasko

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 10:51 PM CST

Updated: Dec 26, 2017 10:51 PM CST

NEW YORK, NY - Ferentz says the Hawkeyes are used to run-heavy schemes and hopes the defense can perform as it has throughout the season. 

The Hawkeyes will take on Boston College Wednesday, December 27th at 4:15pm. 

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Pro-Football Challenge
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Pro-Football Challenge

  • If You Only Knew
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    If You Only Knew

  • Your Local Elections HQ
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Your Local Elections HQ

  • QC Health Alert
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    QC Health Alert

  • Consumer Connections
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Consumer Connections

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected