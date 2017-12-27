Kirk Ferentz on the Boston College run game
The Eagles' A.J. Dillon has rushed for over 1,00 yards and 13 touchdowns
NEW YORK, NY - Ferentz says the Hawkeyes are used to run-heavy schemes and hopes the defense can perform as it has throughout the season.
The Hawkeyes will take on Boston College Wednesday, December 27th at 4:15pm.
