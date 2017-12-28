Pinstripe Bowl: Hawkeyes soar to victory over Eagles 27-20
Iowa's Drake Kulick punched in the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter
NEW YORK, NY - With the win Kirk Ferentz ties Hayden Fry for most wins by an Iowa head coach.
The Hawkeyes beat the Eagles 27-20 at Yankee Stadium.
More Stories
-
An up-and-down season for the Hawkeyes has made predicting which team…
-
Addazio adds that Ferentz "is regarded as one of the finest…
-
Ferentz says the Hawkeyes are used to run-heavy schemes and…
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.