Pinstripe Bowl: Hawkeyes soar to victory over Eagles 27-20

Iowa's Drake Kulick punched in the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter

By: Dan Vasko

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 11:21 PM CST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 11:21 PM CST

NEW YORK, NY - With the win Kirk Ferentz ties Hayden Fry for most wins by an Iowa head coach. 

The Hawkeyes beat the Eagles 27-20 at Yankee Stadium. 

