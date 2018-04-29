Rossow's Rants: Behind the scenes from the NFL Draft in Dallas

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lamar Jackson on a radio interview after being taken at No. 32 by the Ravens in the NFL Draft. (Adam Rossow, HawkeyeHQ.com)

ARLINGTON, Texas - As most of you know, I had the pleasure of covering Josh Jackson and the NFL Draft this week in North Texas. You can check out all of my stories over at Hawkeye Headquarters, as well as some web extras on Twitter and Facebook.

Here's the best of the best from the last few days in the Lone Star State:

AT&T Stadium is a remarkable venue – ridiculously large, uber corporate, and 100 percent Texas. Seven levels of seating. Three levels of suites. Six Ford F-150 trucks stacked like cereal boxes on grocery store shelves above one endzone. A Victoria's Secret PINK store on the concourse level. LOTS of Navy Blue Stars.

Josh Jackson had four pairs of Gucci shoes to choose from to go with his new blue suit/snake print shirt for the red carpet. His mom, Vanessa had a new dress for the occasion too. I'm sure walking the red carpet and having the entire draft week experience is something they'll both never forget, even though it was disappointing not to be selected in the first round. Going to an immediate contender in Green Bay (with former Hawkeyes Mike Daniels and Bryan Bulaga) is a nice consolation prize too.

Roger Staubach. Still slinging it.

Ryan Shazier walking across the stage to announce the Steelers selection was easily the most touching moment of Thursday night. It was also the realest moment -- a dose of reality in that football is a violent game that, on occasion, makes its gladiators suffer grave consequences.

During Super Bowl week in Minneapolis, I went back-and-forth with a close friend about the top quarterbacks in the draft. I argued the Browns should take Baker Mayfield because he was a winner, and that if he was two inches taller he'd be a lock at No. 1. It's going to be a fun experiment to watch in the Dawg Pound.

Merton Hanks. Wonderful man.

It took Saquon Barkley over an hour to get to the podium after he was selected by the New York Giants. Not okay, considering everyone he's talking with is on a deadline.

Lake Dallas' Michael Young, Josh Jackson's high school coach, lamented the way college football recruiting has changed the past decade. He said big-time programs are so fixated on "finding and offering players as freshman or sophomores" that late bloomers like Jackson are passed over. He mentioned Texas was one of the first programs late in Mack Brown's tenure, and others have followed suit...something to ponder as Iowa has started offering more and more sophomores and freshmen.

Josh Allen. Buffalo Bills bust.

Finding a restaurant or bar that serves food past 10 p.m. in Arlington is almost as non-existent as the Quad Cities...ALMOST.

Holding the draft at a stadium in front of 20,000 fans instead of an auditorium or outdoor concert venue definitely gave Thursday night's first round some more juice. It's not returning to an intimate setting like Radio City Music Hall or the Roosevelt Theatre anytime soon. It will continue to be held where the end of April weather is warm (Los Angeles, anyone?). The outdoor NFL Draft experience draws hundreds of thousands of people to the site. There's no reason to have it where weather could be an issue. It also needs space, which creates a lot of logistical headaches in an urban setting, which could eventually eliminate a lot of sites with downtown stadiums.

Roger Staubach. Still throwing picks to Steelers.

I hope Josey Jewell has a fly rod or two rigged up for the trout streams of Colorado -- the Outlaw to Denver is a great fit both scheme- and personality-wise for the kid from Decorah.

In this edition of it's truly a small world -- Tom Brown was a graduate assistant at Iowa in 1990, and got to know Merton Hanks during Hanks' senior year. Brown was the offensive coordinator and special teams coach at Gustavus Adolphus College while I was in high school in Minnesota. He recruited me to play at Gustavus, where he's now the athletic director. Hanks dialed him up while I was at the Conference USA offices, so I could leave a voicemail on his phone. I guess it's the whole six degrees of separation thing...or something like that.

Metroplex highways. Absolute nightmare.

I love the emotion James Daniels showed when the Bears called to tell him he was their guy. Daniels always struck me as thoughtful, genuine and analytical in the numerous times I interviewed him the past 15 months. If he can stay healthy and get a little stronger, Chicago got a good one.

NFL Network's Nate Burleson and I exchanged pleasantries to one another in passing. We were both wearing suits. Mine had full-length pants. His had shorts. Is that a thing now? Can't be a thing.

David Akers. Savage heel-turn in Big D.

Kudos to the NFL for having fans from every team next to the draft stage. It felt like a political convention with team colors and logos on pillars at field level. Drew Pearson came out to pump up the crowd about 20 minutes before the event began, which made for a fun atmosphere.

The Lake Dallas football field and athletic training complex was bigger and better than most Division III colleges. It makes you wonder how many Texas high school teams might be able to compete at that level since Lake Dallas doesn't a) have a giant enrollment or b) a legendary football tradition.

Roger Goodell. Booing never gets old.

All professional drafts follow this script: Begin with an incredible buzz prior to the opening pick. Crowd is hyped. Media is hyped. Players are hyped. That continues through when the big story lines are complete. On Thursday night, it was when Josh Rosen was taken at No. 10, ending the suspense for the fourth quarterback. In Chicago two years ago, it was when the Laremy Tunsil debacle ended. Then people become disinterested, the fans' alcohol-induced buzz begin to fade, and it just gets long and drawn out.

Josh Jackson is a country boy ... but maybe not the best shot. A few years back on a trip to the Jackson's land in rural East Texas, Josh and his brother Matt were target shooting with a shotgun at empty bottles. They both missed on repeated attempts. According to their dad Paul, one of their sisters then came out to shoot and nailed the bottle on her first shot, much to the chagrin of her brothers.

