Moline and Alleman Baseball split doubleheader on April 28.

Baseball split between Maroons and Pioneers.

By: Jay Kidwell

Posted: Apr 28, 2018 09:40 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 28, 2018 09:40 PM CDT

MOLINE, Ill. - The Moline Maroons lost their first Western Big Six game of the season but bounced back to take game 2 against Alleman and earn a split in their April 28th doubleheader.

 

