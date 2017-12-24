Illinois wins inaugural Muddy Water Duals
Illinois won 13 duals to Iowa's 10, winning the event
DAVENPORT, Iowa - Moline was the only team to go a perfect 5-0 in the round robin tournament.
Ten teams from both Illinois and Iowa competed in the event at Davenport North High School.
