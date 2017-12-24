Illinois wins inaugural Muddy Water Duals

Illinois won 13 duals to Iowa's 10, winning the event

By: Dan Vasko

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 09:47 PM CST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 09:47 PM CST

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Moline was the only team to go a perfect 5-0 in the round robin tournament. 

Ten teams from both Illinois and Iowa competed in the event at Davenport North High School. 

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Pro-Football Challenge
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Pro-Football Challenge

  • If You Only Knew
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    If You Only Knew

  • Your Local Elections HQ
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Your Local Elections HQ

  • QC Health Alert
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    QC Health Alert

  • Consumer Connections
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Consumer Connections

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected