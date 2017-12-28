Mercer County girls basketball tops Morrisson in day one of Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic
The Eagles defeated the Mustangs 43-34
ERIE, Ill. - Next up for Mercer County is an 11:30 am tilt with Monmouth-Roseville Thursday, December 28th.
The Mustangs will battle Knoxville at 1:00pm.
