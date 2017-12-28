Mercer County girls basketball tops Morrisson in day one of Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic

The Eagles defeated the Mustangs 43-34

By: Dan Vasko

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 12:11 AM CST

Updated: Dec 28, 2017 12:11 AM CST

ERIE, Ill. - Next up for Mercer County is an 11:30 am tilt with Monmouth-Roseville Thursday, December 28th. 

The Mustangs will battle Knoxville at 1:00pm.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Pro-Football Challenge
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Pro-Football Challenge

  • If You Only Knew
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    If You Only Knew

  • Your Local Elections HQ
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Your Local Elections HQ

  • QC Health Alert
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    QC Health Alert

  • Consumer Connections
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Consumer Connections

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected