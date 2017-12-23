Moline boys basketball secures ninth win of season
The Maroons beat Urbana 62-46 at the Wharton Fieldhouse
MOLINE, Ill. - Brody Harding led the Maroons with 19 points.
The Maroons improve to 9-2 on the season with the win.
