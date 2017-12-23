Moline boys basketball secures ninth win of season

The Maroons beat Urbana 62-46 at the Wharton Fieldhouse

By: Dan Vasko

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 10:07 PM CST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 10:07 PM CST

MOLINE, Ill. - Brody Harding led the Maroons with 19 points. 

The Maroons improve to 9-2 on the season with the win. 

