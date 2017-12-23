North Scott boys basketball edges out Central in close contest
The Lancers beat the Blue Devils by a single point at The Pit
ELDRIDGE, Iowa - The Lancers won it 42-41 over the Central Blue Devils Friday, December 22nd.
North Scott improves to 7-1 (6-0) this season.
More Stories
-
Sportscaster Dick Enberg, the celebrated and beloved announcer who…
-
Jewell went from being an "under the radar" recruit to a…
-
A quarterback sprinting 95 yards for a touchdown in the final minutes…
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
-
Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.