Part two: Augustana men's basketball on Fox 18 Sports Sunday
The Vikings defeated North Central Saturday night to win the CCIW tournament
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. - Nolan Ebel, Chrishawn Orange, and Dylan Sortillo sit down to discuss their conference title and the national tournament ahead.
More Stories
-
South Korean President Moon Jae-in welcomed Kim Jong Un's apparent…
-
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has…
-
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) - Two-way star Shohei Ohtani drew a walk in his…
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.