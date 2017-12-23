Pleasant Valley boys basketball defeats Bettendorf
The Spartans beat the Bulldogs 63-54 in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa - PV improves to 7-1 (5-1) on the season with the win.
Bettendorf falls to 4-5 (3-3).
