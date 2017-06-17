QC Raiders preparing for season opener on Saturday

By: Jay Kidwell

Posted: Jun 16, 2017 07:00 PM CDT

DAVENPORT, Iowa - The Quad City Raiders semi-pro football team is preparing for its season opener on Saturday, June 17 at Augustana College. 

The Raiders' 2017 season will be their sixth in team history. Todd Wheeler is in his second season as head coach and says the team's goal is a league championship. 

