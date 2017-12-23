Rock Island boys basketball defeats Lockport at home

The Rocks defeated Lockport 56-48

By: Dan Vasko

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 10:07 PM CST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 10:07 PM CST

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. - Randy Tucker led the Rocks with 20 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals in the win. 

