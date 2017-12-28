Rockridge girls basketball falls to Stockton in first round of Cliff Warkins Classic
The Rockets put up a fight in the 2nd half, but fell 51-27
ERIE, Ill. - Rockridge will take on South Beloit at 2:30pm on Thursday, December 28th for their round two matchup.
