Steamwheelers win big in return to the Quad Cities

The Steamwheelers defeated the Marauders in 39-12 in Sunday's exhibition game

By: Dan Vasko

Posted: Feb 25, 2018 11:06 PM CST

Updated: Feb 25, 2018 11:06 PM CST

MOLINE, Ill. - The Steamwheelers will return to the TaxSlayer Center March 18th for their regular season home opener. 

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Hidden History
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Hidden History

  • How to change your Facebook Preferences
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    How to change your Facebook Preferences

  • QC Health Alert
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    QC Health Alert

  • Your Local Elections HQ
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Your Local Elections HQ

  • Our QC Cares

    Our QC Cares

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected