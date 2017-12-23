Christmas Eve snow on the way!

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

QUAD CITIES - Over the last week or so we've been talking about a chance for some accumulating snow on Christmas Eve. And now that we're almost there those chances are looking UP!

Light snow is likely to break out tonight after midnight in the Quad Cities. With off and on light snow lingering until lunchtime on Sunday (the 24th,) we should see totals of 1-2" in the Quad Cities.

Areas south of I-80 and the Quad Cities could easily see 2-4 inches of snow, and that's why a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued South of I-80.

In the Quad Cities this will be our first accumulating snow of the season, as we've only had flurries several different times so far this season. It will still be somewhat of a close call though. If the storm shifts South by about 25 miles, there goes our White Christmas in the Quad Cities. On the other hand, if it shifts North 25 or 30 miles, our snow totals go up by another 1 to 2 inches!

So, it should be a White Christmas for a lot of the area, as our first snow falls in the nick of time!

For it to be classified as a White Christmas we'll need to have 1" of snow on the ground Christmas morning at 7:00.

Bottomline- there will be some snow covered roads Christmas eve morning, so give yourself some extra time or wait to head out until the afternoon on Sunday if you can.

Attached graphics are courtesy of the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities and line up with Your Local Pinpoint Forecast from Local 4 and Fox 18.