Highs near 70° coming up on Friday
More nice weather on tap for Friday
QUAD CITIES - Enjoying the weather we've had this week? You'll be happy with Friday's forecast too then.
We're looking at another day with highs near 70° and a mix of sun and clouds.
The normal high right now is in the 66° to 67° range, so we'll be just a bit above normal Friday afternoon when we hit 69°.
Saturday looks to be a touch cooler, with highs then near 60°.
Sunday bounces back into the middle 60s and then we get close to 80° next week!
More Stories
-
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning…
-
After what seemed like a very long winter, spring finally arrived…
-
The anticipated winter storm makes its way across Iowa as expected…