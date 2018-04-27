Highs near 70° coming up on Friday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

QUAD CITIES - Enjoying the weather we've had this week? You'll be happy with Friday's forecast too then.

We're looking at another day with highs near 70° and a mix of sun and clouds.

The normal high right now is in the 66° to 67° range, so we'll be just a bit above normal Friday afternoon when we hit 69°.

Saturday looks to be a touch cooler, with highs then near 60°.

Sunday bounces back into the middle 60s and then we get close to 80° next week!