Red Flag Warning issued due to fire risk

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Red Flag Warning for April 27, 2018.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for this afternoon and evening.

The grass is turning green, but is still relatively dry.

Any burning is highly discouraged as the risk for fires spreading is very high thanks to strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures.

A westerly wind could gust to 40 mph, combined with temperatures in the low 70s and relative humidity as low as 18 percent will lead to extreme fire danger conditions.

Winds will diminish during the evening, ending the critical fire weather conditions.