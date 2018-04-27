Red Flag Warning issued due to fire risk
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for this afternoon and evening.
The grass is turning green, but is still relatively dry.
Any burning is highly discouraged as the risk for fires spreading is very high thanks to strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures.
A westerly wind could gust to 40 mph, combined with temperatures in the low 70s and relative humidity as low as 18 percent will lead to extreme fire danger conditions.
Winds will diminish during the evening, ending the critical fire weather conditions.
More Stories
-
Enjoying the weather we've had this week? You'll be happy with…
-
After what seemed like a very long winter, spring finally arrived…
-
The anticipated winter storm makes its way across Iowa as expected…