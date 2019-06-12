Skip to content
Breaking News
Missing girl found safe
Headlines
Missing girl found safe
‘Without each other, we lose.’ Business owners band together to demand a say in flood plan
Rock Island County Board moves to sell Hope Creek
Heavy rain possible next 7 days
Mayor Klipsch responds to open letter from Downtown Davenport Business Coalition
Top Stories
Wednesday rain likely in the Quad Cities
4 Your Money: New tax rules
Hope Creek staff: Selling nursing home is not an option
Teenagers with eyes on careers as police officers are getting a close look
Don Sharp inducted into the Silver Circle
Candidate controversy: Mayoral contender responds, defends Facebook posts
Police search area after report of ‘5 to 6’ shots
Boil order issued for Hampton residents
Beto O’Rourke claims he can win Texas for Dems as nominee
Beto O’Rourke prefers public option over Medicare for All
4 The Record
Beto O’Rourke claims he can win Texas for Dems as nominee
Beto O’Rourke prefers public option over Medicare for All
O’Rourke says any trade agreement must be ‘good for workers and farmers’
Beto’s a punk
O’Rourke commits to two-state solution in Israeli – Palestinian conflict
Living Local
Best of the Wurst | German American Heritage Center
4th of July Tradition|Firecracker Run
Flood Relief Update|Davenport Mayor
Out and About | Parkopoly
Fight the Flood | TPC Deere Run
Weather Blog
Heavy rain possible next 7 days
Wednesday rain likely in the Quad Cities
Two EF-2 tornadoes surveyed in Des Moines County
Two EF-2 tornadoes surveyed in Des Moines County
Wednesday rain to have no impact on area river levels
Local Sports
Eastern Iowa Elite Football tryouts for 7th and 8th graders
Central De Witt defeats Camanche 7-4
Sabers baseball outlasts North Scott in 12 innings
2019 JDC: A conversation with tournament director Clair Peterson
2019 JDC: A conversation with reigning champ Michael Kim
National
$4.5M in settlements over deaths tied to doc in murder case
New study to examine feeding habits of Cape Cod great whites
Phoenix police chief promises change amid civil rights claim
UN: Nearly 71 million now displaced by war, violence at home
Seattle gives voters $100 to donate to favorite candidates
Hawkeye Headquarters
Hawkeyes thankful for Dad ahead of Father’s Day
Networking event prepares Hawkeye football team for careers off the field
Robotic QB: How Iowa alumni are evolving football training technology
Wieskamp ready to put NBA feedback to use for Hawkeyes
Rossow’s Rants: Hawkeyes who could surprise as early entrants to 2020 NFL Draft
