2022 ISHA Basketball Championship

Friday:

Due to coverage of the IHSA Girls Champions, a new episode of “Pen & Teller Fool Us” will air after the coverage at approximately 10:30pm.

Saturday:

A new episode of “Whose Line is it Anyway?” will air Saturday at 4:30pm, “The Great Chocolate Showdown” will air Saturday at 9:00pm, and “World’s Funniest Animals” will air Saturday at 10:00pm on KGCW, the Quad Cities’ CW.

Friday Schedule:

10:00am – 11:30am | 3A Semifinal – Game 1

11:30am – 1:30pm | 3A Semifinal – Game 2

2:30pm – 4:00pm | 4A Semifinal – Game 1

4:00pm – 6:00pm | 4A Semifinal – Game 2

7:00pm – 8:30pm | 3A Semifinal – 3rd Place

8:30pm – 10:30pm | 4A Semifinal – 3rd Place

Saturday Schedule:

11:00am – 12:30pm | 1A Championship

12:30pm – 2:30pm | 2A Championship

5:30pm – 7:00pm | 3A Championship

7:00pm – 9:00pm | 4A Championship