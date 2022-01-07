Skip to content
WHBF - OurQuadCities.com
Rock Island
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Your Local Election Headquarters
4 The Record
State News
National News
Local 4 News This Morning
Washington DC
Local Movie Reviews
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Weather
Severe Weather
Closings and Delays
Weather Cam
Winter Driving Maps
Shelter from the Storm
Power Outages
Sports
Local Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
River Bandits
Quad City Storm
High School Sports
NFL Draft
John Deere Classic
Japan 2020
Go 4 It!
The Big Game
Bears
Packers
Vikings
Features
Community Calendar
Lifestyle
Veterans Voices
Local Pros Who Know
OurQCCares
Mask Up Quad Cities
Remarkable Women of the Quad Cities
Destination Illinois
Your Ag Connection
Hunger Action Month
Battling PTSD
Black History Month
Video Center
Weather Cam
QC Traffic Cams
Living Local
About
TV Schedule
Lottery
Community Spotlight
Work for Us
Meet The News Team
Meet The WHBF Sales Team
Meet The KLJB Sales Team
Station History
Contact Us
Reception Issues?
Pass or Fail
Advertise With Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Deals
Contest Winners
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Amerilife Sweepstakes
Trending Stories
Parents up in arms about After School Satan Club at QC elementary school
Muscatine family worries about dog’s future after someone reports him as a pit bull
Video
Police respond to report of gunfire in Bettendorf; Humane Society vehicle on scene
Heavy police presence in Rock Island early Wednesday
Video
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
A Twitter List by WHBF
Nativo