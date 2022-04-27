The Rock Island Arsenal invites you to come together and thank those who serve in America’s Armed Forces!

Kick off the Rock Island Arsenal’s 160th Anniversary and Armed Forces Day with the America Kid’s Run, mascot races, and the Run the Rock 5K & 10K race. Then, stick around for military equipment displays, watercraft, armed forces recruiters, history of the Arsenal displays, kid’s zone with a petting zoo, food trucks, festival pavilion with local favorite beverages, spring bazaar, music from “Cody Road Live” and much more.

Rock Island Arsenal’s 160th Anniversary and Armed Forces Day is Saturday, May 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Rock Island Arsenal. To register for any of the athletic events, click here.