1  of  4
Breaking News
No charges against Rock Island Police officers for use of deadly force Another death due to COVID-19 in Rock Island County Governor: Test Iowa validated, next up is optimization Black Fabrication catches fire early Thursday morning in Hillsdale
1  of  2
Live Updates
Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Flash Flood Watch for the Quad Cities

Arsenal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Quad Cities and all surrounding counties tonight.

We already picked up more than an inch of rain this morning and tonight’s t’storms could drop 2 inches of rain (or more) by Friday morning.

The Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Friday morning.

Remember, if you come to a road that is covered with water, TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN! A large part of weather related fatalities result from people driving on a road that is covered with water!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss