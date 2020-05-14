The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Quad Cities and all surrounding counties tonight.

We already picked up more than an inch of rain this morning and tonight’s t’storms could drop 2 inches of rain (or more) by Friday morning.

The Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Friday morning.

Remember, if you come to a road that is covered with water, TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN! A large part of weather related fatalities result from people driving on a road that is covered with water!