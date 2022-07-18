(The Car Connection) — Honda redesigned its bestseller, the 2023 CR-V compact crossover, and will offer it with a hybrid powertrain, while Toyota bucked the trend of all crossovers, all the time, by bringing over the Crown full-size sedan as a replacement for the Avalon. The 2023 Toyota Crown comes standard with all-wheel drive and as a hybrid, but it lacks the impressive fuel economy of most other new Toyota hybrids.
With the 2022 model year behind us, here’s what moved us this week.
The Crown is a roomy, luxurious full-size sedan that replaces the similar Avalon and adds a high-power Hybrid Max version.
Sold as a hybrid or gas model, the redesigned compact crossover grows in size and power.
With plug-in tech on board, the all-around excellence of the 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe scores a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10.
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar review
A 395-hp HST addition to the lineup vaults the 2023 Velar to a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10.
With standard all-wheel drive and assuring safety technology, the 2023 Subaru Outback crossover SUV makes tracks around town and country. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.7 out of 10.
With power that runs the gamut from pedestrian to peppery, the 2023 Kona earns a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10.
With the 2023 Venue, the price is right—and so is the wealth of features. Hyundai’s smallest hatchback earns a TCC Rating of 5.8 out of 10.
The Tacoma’s righteously rugged, but that can’t overcome its aged design. It earns a TCC Rating of 4.8 out of 10.