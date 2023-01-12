The 2023 Lexus RC carries over mostly unchanged for the new model year. The only notable updates for the luxury coupe are a new appearance package and the return of the RC F Track Edition performance grade after a brief hiatus.

The lineup once again starts with the base RC 300, powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-4 producing 241 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque in its base rear-wheel-drive guise. The RC 300 is also available with all-wheel drive, which also swaps in a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V-6 making 260 hp and 236 lb-ft.

The RC 350 gets the same V-6, but tuned to produce 311 hp and 280 lb-ft whether you choose rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Rear-wheel-drive RC 300 and RC 350 models get an 8-speed automatic transmission; all-wheel drive models have a 6-speed automatic.

2023 Lexus RC

For 2023, a new F Sport Appearance Package adds a two-tone exterior with a black hood and roof, as well as 19-inch dark-finish Enkei wheels.

As before, the Lexus RC F draws its power from a 5.0-liter V-8 rated at 472 hp and 395 lb-ft. That output is sent to the rear wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission, and will get the RC F from 0-60 mph in 4.2 seconds, according to Lexus. The top speed is an estimated 168 mph.

Also unchanged are the RC F’s other performance upgrades, including adaptive dampers, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, and Brembo brakes. An optional Carbon Package adds a carbon-fiber roof, rear bumper, and front and rear spoilers, as well as interior trim made from the lightweight material.

2023 Lexus RC F Track Edition

A more hardcore RC F Track Edition is also available, with a standard carbon-fiber hood and roof, a large fixed rear wing, and Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes. Launched for the 2020 model year, the Track Edition was supplanted by the Fuji Speedway Edition, which featured essentially the same changes over the base RC F, for 2021 and 2022. The Track Edition also gets a new gray color option for 2023 called Incognito.

Pricing starts at $45,470 for the base rear-wheel-drive RC 300 (all prices include a mandatory $1,150 destination charge). The RC 350 and RC F start at $48,400 and $67,845, respectively, while the RC F Track Edition will set buyers back $100,720. Cars should arrive at dealerships in the coming months.

