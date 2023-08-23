The days of the $30,000 Ford Bronco are long gone and the off-roader just became more expensive, again.

The 2024 Ford Bronco is priced from $41,025, including a $1,895 destination charge, which is $3,595 more than the starting price of the 2023 model and $11,030 more than when the icon returned in 2021. The lineup’s shifted upward: the base model has disappeared, the Big Bend grade now starts the lineup, and more technology has become standard.

With the removal of the base model simplicities like steel wheels and cloth seats disappear from the entry Bronco. The Big Bend comes standard with 17-inch gray painted aluminum wheels and marine-grade vinyl seats.

Every Bronco now features a 12.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Previously, an 8.0-inch touchscreen was standard and the only option on base and Big Bend models. An 8.0-inch digital gauge cluster continues to be standard.

The Everglades model returns for 2024 and costs $57,415, which is $2,820 more than in 2022 when it debuted.

2024 Ford Bronco Raptor

The Bronco Raptor gained new design options for further personalization. A Code Orange package highlights the updates with Code Orange-colored graphics, tow hooks, and headlock rings. Buyers can now option body colored fender flares, as well as Shelter Green and Velocity Blue paint colors. The Raptor model now costs $91,730, which is $21,735 more than when it launched in 2022.

Ford dropped the two-door Outer Banks model making the grade a four-door affair only. The optional $795 Heavy Duty Modular Front Bumper becomes standard on the Badlands model, which now costs $51,290.

Small tweaks throughout the lineup will take a keen eye, but certain packages, such as the 333A High Package and 334A Lux Package have been combined into one 334A High/Lux Package on Badlands.

Ford spokesperson Brandon Turkus told Motor Authority the lineup and packaging shuffle is to “align with customer demands and help shorten manufacturing time.”

When asked if the base model would ever return to the lineup Turkus said, “anything is possible.”

