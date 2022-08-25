Kia’s large three-row electric people mover is coming soon.

On Thursday, the South Korean automaker teased the 2024 Kia EV9 in near-production form. Kia released photos of a camouflaged prototype undergoing what the company calls “final technical testing.”

Kia confirmed the EV9 will debut in the first quarter of 2023.

The EV9 will dethrone the Telluride as the automaker’s most expensive model and de facto flagship.

2024 Kia EV9 undergoes final testing

Kia previewed the EV9 in concept form at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show. Executives confirmed to Motor Authority the concept represented 80% to 90% of what will appear in the production model.

The interior has yet to be seen, but expect a toned-down version of the concept, with three rows of seats and floating screens on the dashboard similar to what’s in the latest Telluride. While similar in size and seating capacity, the EV9 will feature more interior space than the Telluride thanks to the packaging advantages of its electric powertrain.

Despite its large size, the EV9 will ride on the company’s E-GMP platform just like the smaller EV6 and its corporate cousins, which include the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, and Genesis GV60. An 800-volt electrical architecture will enable fast charging capabilities, while a dual-motor layout will provide all-wheel drive and up to 576 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque.

Kia has noted the EV9 will have about 300 miles of range in some trims.

The EV9 will be the second of 14 EVs Kia plans to launch by 2027.

