The current Lexus IS has been around since the 2021 model year, and for 2024 the compact sport sedan continues with only a few changes, the highlight of which is the availability of an F Sport styling Package on the entry-level IS 300 for the first time.

The mid-range IS 350 F Sport also receives an available Blackout Package, while the range-topping IS 500 F Sport Premium receives an available Special Appearance Package.

The 2024 IS starts sales later this fall and is priced to start at $41,235 for the IS 300, at $44,410 for the IS 350 F Sport Design, and at $60,020 for the IS 500 F Sport. The most expensive grade is the IS 500 F Sport Premium, which starts at $64,520. All figures include a $1,150 destination charge.

The IS 300 comes standard with an 8.0-inch touchscreen, though a 10.3-inch touchscreen is available on versions equipped with navigation or the Mark Levinson Premium Audio Package. The new color Grecian Water has been made available for 2024, alongside the existing Ultra White, Eminent White Pearl, Cloudburst Gray, Iridium, Incognito, Caviar, Matador Red Mica, Infrared, and Ultrasonic Blue Mica.

2024 Lexus IS 300 F Sport 2024 Lexus IS 300 F Sport 2024 Lexus IS 300 F Sport

The new F Sport Package available for the IS 300 can be ordered as a more basic F Sport Design Package consisting of exterior enhancements such as unique fascias, 19-inch alloys, and “F” badging. The regular F Sport Package gets these features plus extras in the cabin, including heated and cooled front seats, aluminum pedals, and a heated sports steering wheel.

The IS 350 comes standard with the F Sport equipment, and for 2024 can be enhanced with a Blackout Package that adds black 19-inch wheels from BBS, dark chrome trim on some exterior details, and the Lexus Memory Package, which controls the position of the driver seat, side mirrors, and steering wheel. Adding the Blackout Package requires adding the available Handling Package.

The IS 500 also comes standard with the F Sport features, and for 2024 it comes standard with dark chrome side mirror caps. Its available Special Appearance Package is limited to the better-equipped IS 500 F Sport Premium and includes a custom Blue Vector exterior finish, black 19-inch wheels from BBS, and blue accent stitching in the cabin. Only 150 examples of the package will be available.

There’s been no change to the powertrains of the IS lineup for 2024. IS 300 grades come with a 241-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 and the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive. IS 350 grades come with a 311-hp 3.5-liter V-6 and the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive. IS 500 grades come with a 472-hp 5.0-liter V-8 and rear-wheel drive only. An 8-speed automatic is the transmission for rear-wheel-drive models and a 6-speed is fitted to those with all-wheel drive.

