Subaru on Friday revealed a new version of its WRX sport sedan in the form of the 2024 WRX TR, which is scheduled to make its formal debut on Saturday during Subiefest Florida. The Subaru enthusiast gathering will take place at Daytona International Speedway, and Subaru has confirmed talented rally drivers Travis Pastrana and Bucky Lasek will be on hand to help unveil the car.

The car isn’t the WRX STI replacement performance fans have been longing for ever since Subaru last year said there won’t be an STI, at least for this generation of the WRX. However, the WRX TR still boasts some modifications that should improve its performance both on the road and racetrack.

These include stiffer springs, new damper rates, and a revised steering rack to deliver improved handling while maintaining ride quality. There’s also a more powerful brake package from Brembo with six-piston calipers up front and two-piston calipers at the rear. These are housed within model-specific 19-inch wheels wrapped in 245/35-size Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires.

The powertrain is the WRX’s standard turbocharged 2.4-liter flat-4 delivering a peak 271 hp. It’s mated to a standard 6-speed manual and all-wheel drive with torque vectoring. A CVT is available.

2024 Subaru WRX TR

Inside, the WRX TR gets standard Recaro sport seats trimmed in black and gray Ultrasuede. The driver’s seat features eight-way power adjustment. Subaru has also deleted the WRX’s power moonroof, which lowers both the curb weight and center of gravity, while also providing additional headroom for anyroom wanting to don a helmet. Subaru also includes its EyeSight suite of electronic driver-assist features as standard, including for manual-equipped cars for the first time. The suite includes handy features like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and active lane control.

The WRX TR will be available in early 2024. Pricing information will be announced later this year.

While Subaru won’t launch an STI version of the current WRX, Prodrive, the British motorsports and engineering company that built Subaru’s successful World Rally Championship cars, has built a WRX with a few modifications that would be a worthy WRX STI successor. It’s called the WRX by Prodrive, and with any luck the car or at least its upgrades will be offered for sale at some point.

